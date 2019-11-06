Home

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blue River Church
3040 E. 700 N.
Columbia City, IN
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Blue River Church
3040 E. 700 N.
Columbia City, IN
Gary D. Grabner, 77, has left to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He retired after 33 years as a supervisor with Dana Corporation and currently worked for Bob Rohrman Auto. Gary loved cars, boats, dancing, the lake, and in his early days drag racing, and most of all his beautiful wife of 46 years, Sandy.

Surviving are his wife Sandy; three children Monty Grabner, Wendy (Buck) Brockman and Chad (Angela) Grabner; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters Susan (Don) Wilson and Debbie (Larry) Spurling; and brothers Melton (Marsha) Grabner and Greg (Jody) Grabner.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday November 8, 2019 at the Blue River Church, 3040 E 700 N. Columbia City, IN., 46725 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday November 7, 2019 at D. O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Chapel 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
