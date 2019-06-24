Gary Eugene Roush, 72, of Columbia City passed away at 6:59 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City of pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 29, 1947 in Fort Wayne, the son of Luster Edward and Maxine A. (Krinn) Roush.

He graduated from Chester Center High School with the Class of 1965. He went on to earn an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering and was a UAW Journeyman, retiring in 2008 after 23 years with General Motors in Fort Wayne. He was married to Margaret Mary Hawn in Hartford City on July 10, 1965.

His memberships include the UAW and he also was a 50 year member of the Montpelier Lodge #600 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Montpelier.

He is survived by 2 sons, Luster E. (Heather) and Douglas G. (Kattie) Roush, both of Columbia City; four grandchildren, Chelsey R. (Grant) Wood, Samatha J. Roush, Madeline M. Roush and Tabitha G. Roush, all of Columbia City; one great granddaughter, Rowen M. Wood and companion, Melanie Yarger, of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret Mary Roush and one brother, Kent Roush.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, A Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Samuel Mills of Big Lake Church of God officiating. Mr. Roush will be laid to rest beside his wife at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.

Memorial gifts may be given in Mr. Roush's memory to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To read Mr. Roush's life story or to leave a family condolence, please log onto www.demoneygrimes.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 22, 2019