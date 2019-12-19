|
Gary Lynn Gordon, 72, of Churubusco, passed away suddenly on October 12, 2019, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Gary was born in Fort Wayne, on July 30, 1947, to the late Ermal and Cynthia (Hickman) Gordon.
Gary entered the Army in 1966. Later that same year he was injured in basic training for the 82nd Airborne and given an honorable discharge.
He retired from Harvester International after 10 years of service. Gary also held several jobs in his youth including the Raypol's Standard Station, Stan's Grocery and Amber's Chevrolet.
He married Anna Mae Gray on August 18, 1967, and had two children, Julie Diane and Shawn Michael.
Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Mizpah Shrine and Easter Star for over 50 years. He served on the council of Whitley County Alcohol Board for 30 years. He also served as a volunteer EMT for the town of Churubusco for 10 years and was a delegate for the Republican party of Whitley County.
Gary loved working with his hands, creating woodworking masterpieces, remodeling houses and restoring and fixing up old cars including dune buggies and VW bugs along with his own Chevy Nova II with his son.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ann; his two children, Shawn Gordon and Julie (Jon) Turla; two grandchildren, Emily and Nicolas Turla; and his beloved Boston Terrier Maggie.
Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, a sister Jan (Miller), mother-in-law Mary (Gaff) Gray and his many Boston Terriers.
Services will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to () or .
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 20, 2019