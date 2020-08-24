Gayle Jean Murphy, a resident of Larwill and previously of Warsaw, passed away in her Larwill home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 just before 4 p.m. Surrounded by her loving family at the time, she was 81 years old.
Gayle was born in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan on August 17, 1939. She was the daughter of Harry A. and Mabel (Ball) Pechta. She was a graduate of LaSalle High School in St. Igance and later of Grace College in Warsaw. It was while attending Grace College that she would meet Robert P. Murphy with whom she would spend more than 59 years; the pair was married on August 5, 1961.
Gayle was detail oriented and truly the rock of the Murphy family. She was an avid reader of several genres and loved time spent with her family. She also enjoyed traveling and visited many countries including several in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Professionally, Gayle is remembered for the 30-plus years she dedicated to the Bowen Center as administrative assistant to the executive officer.
In addition to her husband, Robert, of Larwill, Gayle is survived by daughter, Erin Freimuth, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren Lindsay (Sankey) Everson, Rebecca Freimuth and Noah Freimuth, all of Fort Wayne; brothers, Neal Pechta, of Washington, and Ross (J Jay) Pechta, of Hillsdale, MI; sister, Shirley Coleman, of Connecticut; and a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Everson.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; brother, Vernon Pechta; son, Sean P. Murphy; and son-in-law, Stuart Freimuth.
Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw is assisting the family who will gather privately at the funeral home before interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. Condolences may be left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com