Gene L. "Wally" Nicodemus, age 71, of Columbia City, IN, passed away at 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his daughter's home. Born on October 2, 1947 in Wolf Lake, he was the son of Keith V. and Evelyn Frances (Hollenbaugh) Nicodemus.
Gene was a lifetime resident of Columbia City, attended Columbia City Joint High School. On June 12, 1971, he married Evelyn E. Kyler in Pierceton. He worked for the City of Columbia City as an electrician for over 25 years until his retirement in 2008. Gene was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Leslie (Denver) Saylor and Monica (James) Wagner, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Lucas Wagner and Emersyn Wagner; sister, Janet (Bruce "Mike") Johnson, of Churubusco; brother, William Nicodemus, of Columbia City; sister, Charlotte Nicodemus, of New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn Nicodemus; and sister-in-law, Patty Nicodemus.
Friends may call on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services for Gene will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial contributions in memory of Gene may be made to or Columbia Township Fire Department. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 24, 2019