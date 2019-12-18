|
George Marion Fletcher, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence at the age of 95.
He was born on March 23, 1924 in Delaware County, Indiana to Edna May (Conwell) and Hewitt H. Fletcher. George was married on May 6, 1950 to Mary Elizabeth (Anderson) Fletcher. They shared 61 years of marriage together before she passed away on May 26, 2011.
George graduated from Center High School in Perry Township. After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during WWII from 1943-1945. He was always a hard worker, a lifelong farmer as well as a truck driver. George never shied away from a hard day's work. He was a resident of Warsaw, Indiana for the past 18 years, moving from Columbia City, Indiana. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church, of Warsaw, and St. Matthews United Methodist Church, of Columbia City. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Nancy Fletcher (Warsaw); two sons Mike (Doris) Fletcher (Kimmell, Indiana); Randy (Cynthia) Fletcher (Warsaw); and his daughter-in-law Cindi Fletcher (Columbia City). Also surviving are his beloved six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and his two sons Jack and Hugh Fletcher.
A private family graveside service will be held at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Indiana and officiated by Chaplain Bob Jarboe. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019