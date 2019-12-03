|
|
George V. Bobilya, 79, of Albion, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. He was born on September 26, 1940, in Ft. Wayne, to the late Eugene and Evelyn (Edwards) Bobilya.
He was a graduate of Wolf Lake High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired in 2000 from United Technologies in Columbia City. On February 14, 1985, he married Marilyn (Hindsley) Nace.
George was a member of the Sugar Grove Church of God in Churubusco. In his free time, he loved fishing and hunting, collecting stamps and coins and especially watching college basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bobilya, of Albion, and a son, Douglas (Lorie) Bobilya, of Severance, Colorado.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Harper Funeral Homes, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Tim Grable will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Mishawaka. Donations in George's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 4, 2019