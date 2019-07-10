Home

Georgia F Sarchet


1933 - 2019
Georgia F Sarchet Obituary
Georgia F. Sarchet, 86, Rockford, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in SwedishAmerican Hospital. She was born March 31, 1933, in South Whitley, Indiana, the daughter Herman and Pauline (Oberhoulster) Able.
She married Everett Penn and he passed away Dec. 31, 2017. Georgia was employed at Brookside Medical Clinic as a secretary.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Dr. Forrest) Riordan; her sons, Bradley (Maria) Penn, of Riverview, FL, and Douglas (Jodi) Penn, of Newnan, GA; her grandchildren, James (Kelly) Baumgardner, Laura Penn, Matthew (Sara) Penn, Samantha (Chad) Penn, and Alexander (Stephanie) Penn; her great-grandchildren, Natalie Baumgardner, Dalton Mang, and Liam Baumgardner.
She is predeceased by her parents and her three brothers and one sister.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on July 10, 2019
