Gerald O "Jerry" Boyd
1930 - 2020
Gerald O. "Jerry" Boyd, 90, formerly of Columbia City, died at 3:20 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Saint Anne's Retirement Community, Fort Wayne, where he was a resident for the past week.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 4, 1930, he was a son of the late Clarence Oyvand Boyd and Winnie (Harris) Boyd. He spent his formative years in Kokomo, graduating from Kokomo High School in 1948.
Enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, he served in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Kearsarge, participating in military maneuvers on Malta and Crete. In 1950 he was sent to the Korean Peninsula and participated in the Korean Conflict liberating Seoul. Wounded in action, he received the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in June 1952.
Returning to Kokomo, he worked for Lake Central Airlines and entered vocational school to learn tool and die making. He became employed by Delco Radio, Kokomo. 
On April 3, 1954, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue Wildey. Carolyn died on November 27, 2017.
Through the years, he had a wide variety of jobs that took him to Warsaw, Columbus and Fort Wayne. Moving to Orlando, FL, he worked seven years for Martin Marietta before joining Essex Wire in Florida, who moved him back to Fort Wayne. He then worked for Hayes Corp, Michigan City, and then back to Fort Wayne, where he joined Magnavox (Phillips North American) retiring in 1988.
In his retirement, he served at the Veteran's Service Officer in Whitley County. He enjoyed golf, trap shooting and fishing. He and his wife delighted in square dancing and participating with various dance clubs. He was a collector of uncirculated coins involving his family to find the rare and prized ones.  
He was a recipient of an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., accompanied by his daughter, Jewel.
He is survived by two daughters, Connie Sue Meredith and Jewel Ann (Dennis) Martin, both of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. 
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray M. Boyd.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 
Burial is at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne, with the Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard presenting honors. Visitation is 11 a.m. Monday until the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
