Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Wysong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Lucille Wysong


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Lucille Wysong Obituary
Gladys Lucille Wysong, 88, of Columbia City, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne.

She was born November 17, 1931 in Whitley County, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Ethel M. (Eberhard) Auer. Her formative years were spent in Coesse, where she attended Coesse High School.

On October 15, 1983 she married Paul E. Wysong. They made their home on a farm near Big Lake. In 1995, the couple moved to Columbia City. Mr. Wysong died on June 10, 2011.

A homemaker, raising her children, she also worked for eight years with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.  

She was a member of the First Church of God and the Happy Homemakers of Thorncreek Twp. 

Throughout her life, she delighted in flower gardening. Not only would she plant and grow on her property, but she often spilled over onto the adjoining property, beautifying the neighborhood. She enjoyed crochet. In her retirement years, she and her husband spent their winters in Florida and Texas, where they were avid fishermen. 

She is survived by her daughter, Laura J. Conrad, Columbia City; two sons, Duane M. (Martha) Conrad, White River Junction, VT, and Brian P. (Joy) Conrad, Columbia City; two step-sons, Jeffrey (Andrea) Wysong, Big Lake, and Gregory (Karen) Wysong, Frankfort; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.  

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Auer; two sisters, Florence Lott, and Esther Auer; and a step-son, Russell Wysong.

A private family service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial is at the Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery. 

Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or the Alzheimer' s Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -