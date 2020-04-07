|
|
Gladys Lucille Wysong, 88, of Columbia City, died at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne.
She was born November 17, 1931 in Whitley County, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Ethel M. (Eberhard) Auer. Her formative years were spent in Coesse, where she attended Coesse High School.
On October 15, 1983 she married Paul E. Wysong. They made their home on a farm near Big Lake. In 1995, the couple moved to Columbia City. Mr. Wysong died on June 10, 2011.
A homemaker, raising her children, she also worked for eight years with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
She was a member of the First Church of God and the Happy Homemakers of Thorncreek Twp.
Throughout her life, she delighted in flower gardening. Not only would she plant and grow on her property, but she often spilled over onto the adjoining property, beautifying the neighborhood. She enjoyed crochet. In her retirement years, she and her husband spent their winters in Florida and Texas, where they were avid fishermen.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura J. Conrad, Columbia City; two sons, Duane M. (Martha) Conrad, White River Junction, VT, and Brian P. (Joy) Conrad, Columbia City; two step-sons, Jeffrey (Andrea) Wysong, Big Lake, and Gregory (Karen) Wysong, Frankfort; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Auer; two sisters, Florence Lott, and Esther Auer; and a step-son, Russell Wysong.
A private family service will be held at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial is at the Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or the Alzheimer' s Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 8, 2020