Glenn A. Auer, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Adolph and Elenora (Luecke) Auer in Fort Wayne on June 19, 1934.

He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Dana Corp after over 34 years as a machinist.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; children, Kelly (John) Metzger, Scott (Carole) Auer, and Lori (Tim) Schulz; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Auer.

Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Auer.

Memorial service will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls (8325 Covington Knolls, Fort Wayne, IN 46804). Visitation will also be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 24, 2019