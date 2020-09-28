Glenn Alton Western, 95, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 2 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1925, in Troy Twp., Whitley County, Indiana, a son of the late Wallace R. and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up on a farm in Troy Twp., he graduated from Larwill High School in 1943.
Inducted into the U.S. Army during WWII, he served as an infantryman in Company H, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Division, in European Theater making his way to England aboard the Queen Mary. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge (Ardennes), Rhineland, and Central Europe earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Returning stateside he worked in the Pentagon receiving an honorable discharge on June 28, 1946 as a Technician 3.
Returning to the area, he met and married Frances Geneva Braddock on July 31, 1949. They were wed at the First Church of God of N. Washington Street in Columbia City by Rev. Festel E. Link and Rev. Alvin Link. They made their first home at Loon Lake, moving to their farm in Etna-Troy Twp. in December 1951. Frances died on August 21, 2008.
Returning to the U.S. Army as an enlistee on October 20, 1950, he served as a Sergeant in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on July 24, 1951.
He resumed farming and worked at Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, for 30 years.
Active in local politics, he was the Etna-Troy Township Trustee and Assessor from 1976 – 2002 and served on the Columbia City Joint High School Board from 1976 – 1990. He volunteered his time serving on the boards of the Whitley County 4-H, the Whitley County Farm Bureau, the Whitley County After School Childcare (ASC), and the Whitley County Helpline.
He was a member of the Troy Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder, American Legion Post 98, and the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) Chapter 29. He participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C, and was able to revisit Fort Lewis near Seattle, WA, the site of his training, where he was treated as a VIP.
In his senior years, he maintained his life-long passion for farming, keeping abreast of farming news. He enjoyed his time with the grandkids and great-grandkids.
Surviving are his children, Steven R. (Jill) Western, Jeffrey G. Western, and Gloria J. (Steven "Mike") Reimer, all of Columbia City, and Suzanne R. Western, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Jarrod (Kacie Hattaway) Western, of Chicago, Justin (Elaine) Western, Rodney (Breeann) Reimer and Mikalah (Derek) Philbee, all of Columbia City, and Geordan (Audrey Grove) Reimer, of Albion; great-grandchildren, Cora, Geneva, Iris and Lincoln Western, Kamden, Kallen, & Kainen Reimer, Brody McDowd & Brandon Reimer, and Hayden Philbee; and three sisters, Lois Jean Rohrbach, of Columbia City, Lola Joy Zumbrun, of Larwill, and Sharon (Garland) Hesting, of Roanoke.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Thomas W. Western.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. The burial is at the Adams Cemetery. The visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are the Troy Presbyterian Church, Honor Flight of NE Indiana, or Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com