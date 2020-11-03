1/1
Gloria J Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Miller passed away on November 2, 2020 after a sudden and brief illness. She was 96 years young.
The daughter of Glen and Sylvia Witmer, she spent her childhood in the greater North Webster community and graduated from North Webster High School in the summer of 1942. She worked for a time during the war in the cash office at Wolf and Dessauer Department Store while living in Fort Wayne.
She was married on October 23, 1943 to her late husband, Basil Miller (or Bud as he was known at the Warsaw Automotive NAPA store) and lived her entire adult life on the family farm in the West Etna community of northwest Whitley County. It was just a few years ago that a neighbor reported seeing her dragging a snapping turtle off the road with a big stick in front of her farmhouse. She had in the last couple years moved into a local assisted living facility.
She was for decades a member of West Etna Community Church, Backwaters Friends Homemakers Club, and annually organized the reunion alumni dinner for the Class of '42. By the age of 21 she had experienced the Great Depression, her mother dying, her childhood home burning to the ground, a teenage cancer scare, and World War II. Yet she lived a long life that took in everything from horse and buggies, to moon landings, to the internet and cell phones.
She is survived by three children Victoria Ringgenberg, of Warsaw, Doug Miller, of Concord area of New Hampshire, and Paul Miller, of Bryan, Texas; five grandchildren Pamela (Ringgenberg) Ridenour (Mike), of Elkhart, Stephanie (Ringgenberg) Brunner (Mark), of Wauwatosa, WI, Brian Miller (Stephanie Ueng), of San Francisco, CA, Drew Miller (Lisa McCandless), of San Francisco, CA, and Nate Miller (Jessica), of Seattle , WA; five great-grandchildren Jordan Kistler (Rachel), of Elkhart, IN, Hannah Kistler, of Pierceton, IN, Hamilton Miller & Ansel Miller, of San Francisco, CA, Caden Miller, of Seattle, WA; sister Glenna (Ivan) Werstler, of Pierceton; many nephews and nieces and loved in laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law Kerry Ringgenberg; daughter-in-law Betsy Miller; and three sisters Zelpha Ginter, Lucille Keck and Ruth Sauers.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Pleasant Grove (Snodgrass) Cemetery. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 1196, Warsaw, IN 46581. To send condolences to the family of Gloria Miller, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Owen Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved