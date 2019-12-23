|
|
Gloria J. Mullett, 93, of rural Columbia City, died at 3 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
She was born November 21, 1926 in Union Township, Whitley County, a daughter of the late E. Clyde and Ola (Sponsler) Tucker. Her formative years were spent in Union Twp., where she graduated from Coesse High School in 1944.
On March 31, 1945 she married Harold "Jack" Mullett. After her husband completed his military service, the couple made their home on a farm in Washington Twp. Since 1987, they spent their summers at Loon Lake. Mr. Mullett died on March 22, 2019.
A full-time homemaker, she raised the couple's four children and assisted her husband on the farm. Remembered as a good cook, she would can her own garden vegetables and Michigan peaches. An accomplished seamstress, she made her daughter's wedding gowns and quilts for family members. A strong-willed woman, she was firm but fair and often requested as a room mother at the grade school.
She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy K. Havens, Elkhart, Susan G. (Larry) Corbin, Avilla, and Jean A. (James) Newton, Carrabelle, FL; a daughter-in-law, Susan W. (George) Riecke, Columbia City; grandchildren, Denise (Sam) Corbin-Kumar, John Corbin, Jennifer Corbin, Christopher Havens, Casey (Sharon) Vanlandingham, Kathleen (Luke) Shifferly, Brady (Shawna) Mullett and Wesley (Jeni) Mullett; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Tucker, Tavares, FL; and a half-sister, Garthena Tucker, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Dan Mullet; a sister, Patricia Tucker; and a half-brother, Larry Cartwright.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Ag Museum or the Dan Mullet Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 24, 2019