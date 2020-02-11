|
|
H. June "Mommu" Brock, age 98, of Columbia City, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born on May 31, 1921, in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Reid and Edna (Moyer) Eberhard.
She attended local schools and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1939. She then completed training and worked as a secretary for most of her career. On September 27, 1958 June married Robert L. Brock at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City. June was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, shopping, and watching I.U. Basketball.
Survivors include her children, Jeff Culp of Battle Creek, Michigan, VaLorie "Lorie" (John) Plant, of Columbia City, and Bill (Tobi) Culp, of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, along with two on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Eberhard, of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Culp; grandson, Bryan Culp; sister Phyllis Felix; brother Gail Eberhard; and husband of 60 years, Robert Brock.
Visitation for June will be held from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will then follow in Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City. The family of June prefers memorial gifts given in her memory be made in the form of an act of kindness towards your friends, family, and neighbors. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 12, 2020