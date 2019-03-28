Harold A. "Jack" Mullett, 93, of rural Columbia City, died peacefully at his home Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born Aug. 24, 1925 in Washington Township, Whitley County, a son of the late Ansel and Elma (Wagner) Mullett. His formative years were spent in Washington Twp. where he graduated from Washington Center High School in 1943.

On April 16, 1945 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served in the Pacific Theater rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged Oct. 4, 1946.

On March 31, 1945 he was united in marriage to Gloria J. Tucker. The couple made their home in Washington Twp. Since 1987, the couple has spent their summers at Loon Lake.

A career-long farmer, he also worked for Farmer's Mutual Insurance for 10 years as an agent. He was a member of the Laud Christian Church, a former Washington Twp. Trustee, a 30-year member of the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. and belonged to the Whitley County Ag Museum.

Throughout his life he enjoyed basketball, playing varsity ball in high school and later playing in the Fort Wayne Independent League that often played before the Fort Wayne Pistons games at North Side High School. In his later years, he watched most college basketball locally televised with his favorite being IU men's basketball. In the summer he followed the Chicago Cubs. Always quick with a joke, he loved playing euchre and was known as the scorekeeper. Spending his summers at the lake, he was often fishing or playing a round of golf.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Gloria; three daughters, Nancy K. Havens, Elkhart, Susan G. (Larry) Corbin, Avilla, and Jean A. (James) Newton, Carrabelle, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Susan W. (George) Riecke, Columbia City; grandchildren, Denise (Sam) Corbin-Kumar, John Corbin, Jennifer Corbin, Christopher Havens, Casey (Sharon) Vanlandingham, Kathleen (Luke) Shifferly, Brady (Shawna) Mullett and Wesley (Jeni) Mullett; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marguerite Yohe and Thora Lefever.

Additionally he was preceded in death by a son, Dan Mullett; a sister Dorotha Sheets; and a son-in-law, James Havens.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Ag Museum or Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 26, 2019