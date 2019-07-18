Harold Norman Stump, 78, died at his Columbia City residence at 7:51 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019. He had been in declining health.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1940 in Noble County, Indiana a son of the late Paul and Vernice (Winebrenner) Stump. His formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area where he graduated from Wolf Lake High School.

On Dec. 8, 1961 he was united in marriage to Nancy S. Wade. They made their home in Noble County until 2013 when the couple moved to Columbia City.

For over 27 years he was a machinist with Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne. Prior he had worked for Weatherhead, Syracuse for ten years.

An avid hunter and fisherman, the family vacations often were scheduled during hunting season in the western states hunting elk, moose, and antelope. After raising their children, he began micro-midget car racing both in regional racing events and the larger venues in the southern states. In his younger years, he was an accomplished short-stop playing for area leagues and MLB minor league team in Fort Wayne. As he aged, he turned his talent to softball.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; a son, Anthony (Sherry) Stump, of Kendallville; a daughter, Rhonda (Nathan) Hochstetler, Middlebury; grandchildren, Tyler Stump, Pontiac, MI, Alexandra Hochstetler, Indianapolis, and Alyssa Hochstetler, Middlebury; a sister, Elizabeth Smith, Columbia City; and a brother, Rick (Sue) Stump, of Merriam.

He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Larry Weeks.

A private service will be held at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Thorn Cemetery, Ormas.

Preferred memorials are to the .

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on July 16, 2019