1/1
Harold "Fred" Snyder Jr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Fred" Snyder, Jr., 90, passed Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born in Whitley County, he was a son to the late Harold F. Snyder, Sr. and Alice (Greene) Snyder.
Fred had worked for Essex Wire and then retired from NIPSCO. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, in Columbia City. Fred was an avid sports fan; he loved IU and the New York Yankees. He played softball into his 70's and bowled in three leagues for many years. He liked watching tractor pulls and horse pulls. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Fred is survived by wife, Joan; children, Gerry (Charles Willman) Snyder and Sherry (Rick) Wilson; brother, Walter Snyder; daughter in law, Margie Snyder; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Sally Marie (Gevers) Snyder; son, Terry Snyder; and sisters, Jackie Snyder, Nancy Mahoney, Beverly Kieler and Geraldine Barrus.
Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Thursday July 9, 2020 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 10 a.m. till service time. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved