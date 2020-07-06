Harold "Fred" Snyder, Jr., 90, passed Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born in Whitley County, he was a son to the late Harold F. Snyder, Sr. and Alice (Greene) Snyder.

Fred had worked for Essex Wire and then retired from NIPSCO. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, in Columbia City. Fred was an avid sports fan; he loved IU and the New York Yankees. He played softball into his 70's and bowled in three leagues for many years. He liked watching tractor pulls and horse pulls. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Fred is survived by wife, Joan; children, Gerry (Charles Willman) Snyder and Sherry (Rick) Wilson; brother, Walter Snyder; daughter in law, Margie Snyder; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Sally Marie (Gevers) Snyder; son, Terry Snyder; and sisters, Jackie Snyder, Nancy Mahoney, Beverly Kieler and Geraldine Barrus.

Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Thursday July 9, 2020 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling starting at 10 a.m. till service time. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store