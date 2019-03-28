At 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Harry R. Bollinger Jr. passed peacefully into the strong arms of His Lord and Savior, whom he loved and served faithfully. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children at his Colonel Oaks home in Marion.

On Aug. 21, 1928, Harry was born in Columbia City to Harry R. and W. Joyce (Reed) Bollinger Sr. He graduated from Washington Center High School in 1946. He attended Manchester College and Purdue University, graduating with both a B.S. and M.S. degrees in Agriculture Education.

On Aug. 3, 1956, he married Velva Hathaway. He taught vocational agriculture and science in local schools for seven years and was heavily involved in 4-H. He served two years in Civil Service in Hartford County, Md. Harry was employed by the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, Entomology Division, for 32 years. He was passionate about and dedicated to his work.

Harry and Velva spent winters in Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Fla., and enjoyed camping with Christian Campers Fellowship. He was an avid sports lover, active in shuffleboard, basketball, volleyball, and slow-pitch softball, as well as playing table games with family and friends. He and Velva enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, as well as the countries of Germany, Austria, Japan and Holland. Harry loved life.

Harry was a humble man of great character, a faithful member of College Wesleyan Church. He loved to sing. Harry will be missed dearly by friends and family.

Survivors include his wife of 62 year, Velva; siblings Alice Bohnstedt, John (Marian) Bollinger, Wanda Friesen; daughter Beth (Paul) Kidd, Grand Rapids, Mich.; son Bradley (Carmen) Bollinger, Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren Sarah Kidd, Michelle (Zach) Schab, Leanna Kidd, Joel Bollinger, David Bollinger and Alexis Bollinger; and 14 nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary (Jack) Thomas; twin granddaughters Rachel and Ashley Bollinger; and brother-in-law Edward Bohnstedt.

Visitation took place Monday, March 25, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion IN.

Harry's funeral service took place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN. Pastor Alex Mandura officiated with burial at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.

Philippians 4:13 - "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." I John 1: 6-7 - "If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet we walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin."

Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 27, 2019