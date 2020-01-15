Home

Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN 46567
574 457-3144
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Helen Goshert


1950 - 2020
Helen Goshert Obituary
Helen Goshert, 69, of Cromwell, IN, passed away on January 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Washington D.C to Glen & Helen (Harmon) Greenfield.

On March 5, 1966 she married Fred Goshert who survives. She was an area resident since 1978. She retired after 30 years as a machinist for Dana, and was most recently employed by Carlex in Ligonier.

She is survived by her husband Fred Goshert, of Cromwell; three daughters, Christine Hurd, of Fort Wayne, Glenda (John) Freel, of Milford, and Valerie (Joe) Skaggs, of Cromwell; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by one granddaughter and two brothers.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eastlund Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Cox officiating. Calling will be 2 hours prior to the service from 11-1. Burial will follow at the Christian Chapel cemetery in Merriam.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
