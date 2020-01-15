|
Helen Goshert, 69, of Cromwell, IN, passed away on January 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 20, 1950 in Washington D.C to Glen & Helen (Harmon) Greenfield.
On March 5, 1966 she married Fred Goshert who survives. She was an area resident since 1978. She retired after 30 years as a machinist for Dana, and was most recently employed by Carlex in Ligonier.
She is survived by her husband Fred Goshert, of Cromwell; three daughters, Christine Hurd, of Fort Wayne, Glenda (John) Freel, of Milford, and Valerie (Joe) Skaggs, of Cromwell; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by one granddaughter and two brothers.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eastlund Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Cox officiating. Calling will be 2 hours prior to the service from 11-1. Burial will follow at the Christian Chapel cemetery in Merriam.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 16, 2020