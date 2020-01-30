|
Helene M. Craig, 96, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence in Huntington.
Mrs. Craig was born on March 1, 1923, in Huntington, to Frank and Mary (Gill) Stoffel. Her parents preceded her in death. Mrs. Craig married Donald Craig in Huntington, on April 15, 1944, and celebrated 70 years of marriage before he passed away on June 21, 2014.
Helene was a 1941 graduate of Huntington Catholic High School. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality. Helene was a homemaker and assisted her husband for many years farming. She loved going to auctions and collecting antiques. She enjoyed oil painting and Helene volunteered at Love, Inc. and as a tutor at the library.
Mrs. Craig is survived by four daughters, Connie (Tim) Konz, Linda (John) Scheiber, Marilyn (Ron) Eppard, all of Huntington, Shirley (Trent) Smith, Columbia City; 16 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert Stoffel, Mark Stoffel, Harold Stoffel, Gene Stoffel, William Stoffel, and Jim Stoffel; three sisters, Sr. Marita Stoffel O.S.F., Kay Lawrence, Peg Kramer; and one grand-daughter, Teresa Konz.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Additional calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Huntington Catholic Schools in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 31, 2020