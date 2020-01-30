Home

POWERED BY

Services
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-3320
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
715 N Jefferson St
Huntington, IN 46750
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
860 Cherry Street
Huntington, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
860 Cherry Street
Huntington, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Huntington, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene M. Craig


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene M. Craig Obituary
Helene M. Craig, 96, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence in Huntington.

Mrs. Craig was born on March 1, 1923, in Huntington, to Frank and Mary (Gill) Stoffel. Her parents preceded her in death. Mrs. Craig married Donald Craig in Huntington, on April 15, 1944, and celebrated 70 years of marriage before he passed away on June 21, 2014.

Helene was a 1941 graduate of Huntington Catholic High School. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality. Helene was a homemaker and assisted her husband for many years farming. She loved going to auctions and collecting antiques. She enjoyed oil painting and Helene volunteered at Love, Inc. and as a tutor at the library.

Mrs. Craig is survived by four daughters, Connie (Tim) Konz, Linda (John) Scheiber, Marilyn (Ron) Eppard, all of Huntington, Shirley (Trent) Smith, Columbia City; 16 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert Stoffel, Mark Stoffel, Harold Stoffel, Gene Stoffel, William Stoffel, and Jim Stoffel; three sisters, Sr. Marita Stoffel O.S.F., Kay Lawrence, Peg Kramer; and one grand-daughter, Teresa Konz.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Additional calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Huntington Catholic Schools in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.

McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -