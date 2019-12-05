|
|
Henry A. Kolb, Sr., 92, of Albion, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Born January 8, 1927 in Allen County, he was the son of Henry C. and Irene M. (Hathaway) Kolb.
Hank attended Elmhurst High School and served in the U.S. Navy. On September 19, 1953, he married Maxine Wagner at Simpson United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. On October 31, 1958, they moved to their home on Big Lake. In 1989, Hank retired from Lincoln Life after over 35 years with the company. Henry also had worked for the Wabash Pennsylvania Railroad for 10 years. He was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake, the American Legion Post 253 in North Webster and the Wolf Lake Post 4717.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Maxine Kolb; daughters, Diana Stewart, of Albion, and Lisa Myers, of Kimmell; sons, Henry "Butch" (Judy) Kolb, Jr,. of Bear Lake, Keith Kolb, of Syracuse and Kevin Kolb, of Bear Lake; sister-in-law, Linda Kolb, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; grandson, Adam Kolb; brother, Albert Kolb; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Kolb.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Sabel officiating. Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Living Water Lutheran Church. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 6, 2019