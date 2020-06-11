Henry E "Hank" Reddin
1942 - 2020
Henry E. "Hank" Reddin, 78, of rural Albion, died peacefully in the company of his family at his home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born on June 6, 1942, in Allen County, Indiana, a son of the late Henry and Geraldine (Wisel) Reddin. He attended Lafayette Central School.
He was a career-long truck driver.  
An avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
He leaves behind his companion, Theresa Stang, Albion; three daughters, Kimberly (Don) Diehm, Harlan, Karla (Jeff) Balsar, Poe and Terry (Troy) Ritschard, Roanoke; many grand and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Bradbury, and Phyllis "Susie" (Ed) Sands, both of Huntington.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jim, Ron, and Jessie "Fuzz" Reddin, and sisters, Mary Madden and Betty Bear.  
A visitation will take place at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke.
Memorials in Hank's honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
