Henry Whiteman Jr., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Whiteman and brother, Robert "Dean" Whiteman and was preceded in death by his parents, Henry "Hank" L., Sr. and Ruth Leon Whiteman.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with visitation an hour prior. He will be laid to rest beside his parents at Thorn Cemetery.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 4, 2020