Homer Wells, 95, of Columbia City, died at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester where he had been a resident for the past month.

He was born Feb. 6, 1924 in Smilax, Ky., a son of the late Jason and Annie (Vanover) Wells. His formative years were spent in Smilax where he graduated from Leslie County High School.

He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 4, 1943 during WWII. He was sent to North Africa and participated in the liberation of Rome. As a sergeant - squad leader, he participated in the D-Day invasion of Omaha Beach, France and the liberation of Central Europe. He received his honorable discharge Feb. 9, 1946.

Returning to the area, he used his GI benefits to study horticulture at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne.

On June 26, 1978, he married Evelyn Kissinger. They made their home in Columbia City. Evelyn died Jan. 2, 1998.

For 25 years he worked with Testworth Laboratory, Columbia City. Later he went to work for Dana Corp. where he had 10 years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 98 and a former member of their honor guard. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a good pool player and liked to play cards, especially euchre and pinochle.

He is survived by his children, Margaret (Jack) Carter, Timbo, Ark., Carl V. Wells, Allen "Dean" (Missy) Wells and Ricky L. Wells, all of Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, James W. Wells, Smilax, Ky.; and three sisters, Melda Fields, Lebanon, Ind., Lillian Downey, Union, OH, and Lela Howard, Oliver Springs, Tenn.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Wells; an infant grandson, Ronnie Mills; an infant great-grandson, Colton Wells; a brother, Archie Wells; three sisters, Georgia Eversole, Roselee Depoy and Emma Meade; and his first wife, Doris Irene Smith.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Thorn Cemetery. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of NE Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 30, 2019