Howard Edgar Hasty Jr


1939 - 2019
Howard Edgar Hasty Jr Obituary
Howard Edgar Hasty Jr., 79, from Marion, passed away at 1:26 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born in Columbia City to Howard Edgar and Zona Marie (Fairchild) Hasty Sr. on Nov. 11, 1939.
Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard CVA-31. Following his military service, he worked in the construction business.
He will be missed by his children Cynthia Ann Flinchbaugh, Kaneohe, HI, Debra Lynn (Kelly) Lang, Macomb, OK, Sandra Kay (Jeromy) Sowder, Tecumseh, OK.; ex-wife Patricia Ann Hasty, Columbia City; brother, David (MaryLiz) Hasty, Huntington; sister Mary Ann (David) Howard, Dexter, MI; grandchildren Jeremy Lang, Audrey Lang, Alex Hickman, Kyle Sowder, Sarah Gunn; and great-grandchildren, Lillian Gunn and Penelope Gunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Martha and Phillip.
The family has chosen to have a ceremony at a later date at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.nswcares.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 18, 2019
