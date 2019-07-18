Hubert C. Smith, 95, passed away at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Miller's at the Oaks, Columbia City. He was born on July 2, 1924 in Hutsonville, IL the son of Marshall P. and Cecile Grace (Myers) Smith.

He graduated from Teachers' College High School with the Class of 1942 and then went on to attend Eastern Illinois University, followed by DeVry Institute in Chicago. He married Jeanette E. English on July 2, 1948 in Charleston, IL.

In 1974 he moved from Charleston, IL to South Whitley and in 1975 he and his family moved to Columbia City. Hubert worked for Magnavox and ITT in the Defense Logistics Agency, retiring in 1993.

His membership includes Oak Grove Church of God and when the Smith Family left Illinois he was bestowed as a Honorary Life-Time Elder of the East Harrison Street Church of God, Charleston, IL. He also was active with N.A.R.F.E., the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

He is survived by five children including, Susan Crane, Danville, IL, Phillip (Lisa) Smith, Johnston City, IL, Sheryl (Ron) Kaminski, Columbia City, Becky (David) Taylor, Louisville, KY, and Daniel (Andria) Smith, Columbia City. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren including, Amy (Justin) Krillenberger, Tiffany (Ben) Heimann, Heidi (Gil) Krahn, Lindsay (Paul) Froman, Kimberly Seilig, Eric (Jessica) Smith, Kayla (Trent) Grable, Ethan Smith, Sarah Smith, Kohl (Susan) Smith, Emilee Smith and Kendall Smith; and 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanette E. Smith, infant daughter Brenna Gayle Smith and two son in laws, Dennis Crane and Jeff Bohnstedt.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in Mr. Smith's memory to Bear Lake Church of God Camp, Oak Grove Church of God or Oak Grove Church of God Special Needs Playground. Please log onto www.demoneygrimes.com to share special memories and family condolences. Published in The Post and Mail on July 17, 2019