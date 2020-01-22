Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Julian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Ilene Julian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Ilene Julian Obituary
Inez Ilene Julian, 89, of Kimmell, died at 5:18 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.

She is survived by her daughter, Sally A. Julian of Kimmell, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. 

Additionally, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Julian; child, Betty Julian; six brothers; and a sister.

There will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -