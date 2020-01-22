|
|
Inez Ilene Julian, 89, of Kimmell, died at 5:18 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
She is survived by her daughter, Sally A. Julian of Kimmell, two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Julian; child, Betty Julian; six brothers; and a sister.
There will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 23, 2020