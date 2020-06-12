Ione May Mahan, 79, of Roanoke, formerly of South Whitley, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne.
She was born July 25, 1940, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Roy Delmas and Helen Martha (Williams) Johnson. Growing up in Fort Wayne, she attended Abbott Elementary School and South Side High School.
On November 29, 1958, she married Kenneth R. Mahan. They made their home in Columbia City. Kenneth died March 13, 2009.
Ione was a full-time wife, mother and homemaker raising four sons. She is fondly remembered as a caring and loving mother. She took joy in the simple pleasures of life, gardening, being with her sons and grandchildren, watching birds on the lake, having a picnic, or dinner out at Kentucky Fried Chicken.
A devout woman of faith, she taught Sunday School for over 30 years, helped with the church administrative duties, and would distribute the Christian Tracts to people she met in and around the community.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Ray Mahan, Fort Wayne, Ivan Allen (Tammy) Mahan, and Christopher Karl (Susan) Mahan, both of Columbia City; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Robert) Bramas, Fort Wayne; and three brothers, Delbert L.(Donna) Johnson, Larwill, Richard Johnson, Churubusco, and Edward (Paula) Johnson, Cape Coral, FL.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Mahan; an infant son, Tylan Mahan; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Bechelder Mahan.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Ione's honor are to the Roanoke Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.