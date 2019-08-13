|
Irene M. Molargik age 94 of Garrett, IN died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Majestic Care of West Allen. Irene was born May 21, 1925 in Whitley County to George H. and Hazel M. (McCreary) Owen.
She married Leo F. Molargik Sr. on June 21, 1947 in Ege, IN and he died January 1, 1988. Irene worked in assembly at Garrett Flexible for 8 years, retiring in 1973.
Irene was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church – Garrett, IN.
Irene is survived by two sons: Robert Lee (Verneda) Molargik, Auburn, IN; Leo (Nancy) Molargik Jr., Columbia City, IN; two daughters: Carol (Doc) Shaffer, Alamosa, CO; Mary (Larry) Etter, Auburn, IN; sister: Myrtle Bohnenberger, Avilla, IN; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband: Leo F. Molargik Sr.; parents: George H. and Hazel M. Owen; brothers: Francis Paul Owen, Ted Owen; sisters: Lila Schmuck; Lavina Maulsby; a granddaughter; and a great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Garrett, IN with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN, and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will follow in Ege Catholic Cemetery – Ege, IN.
Memorials are to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 13, 2019