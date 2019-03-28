Iva Jean Knapp, 89, a former Etna resident, passed away at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne. Born May 19, 1929 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Chester E. and Nita G. (Kiester) Martin.

She graduated North Webster High School with the Class of 1947. On June 19, 1948 she married James N. Knapp in Noble County. She was a loving wife and mother whom not only took care of the household duties but also worked on the family farm. She was a former owner of Wayside Furniture in Angola from 1971 until retirement in 1984. Iva was a member of Etna United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aid of Etna UMC. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Larry Knapp, of Angola, Kathy (Jim) Yotter, of Fort Wayne, and Carol Bassett, of Angola; grandchildren, Chad (Holly) Yotter, Gates Mills, OH, Matt (Keisha) Yotter, Nashville, Tenn., Brooke (Nate) Phenicie, of Glenview, Ill. and Brittany (Tyler) Hartman, Angola; great-grandchildren, Owen and Emery Phenicie and Addison Hartman; sister-in-law, Bonnie Martin; and brother-in-law, Calvin Knapp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Knapp on Nov. 20, 2018; brother, Glenn Martin; and grandson, Brice Bassett.

Visitation is 12-1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Certified Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Thorn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Etna United Methodist Church. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Iva's family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 27, 2019