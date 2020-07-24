Jack B. Thomson, 92, of South Whitley, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community, where he had been a resident since August 2018.
Born in Whitley County, Indiana on November 25, 1927, he was a son of the late Fred H. and Catherine Ruth (Colchin) Thomson. He attended South Whitley Elementary and graduated from South Whitley High School.
Enlisting in the Army Air Corps on February 7 1946, he served during WWII, as a radio mechanic. He was honorably discharged August 6, 1947.
On September 12, 1953 he was united in marriage to Donna Dee Wendel. They always lived in South Whitley
For 36 years he worked for Gripco, South Whitley, retiring in 1988 as a manager of manufacturing.
An avid golfer, he participated in the Gripco Golf League and enjoyed playing with his neighborhood friends. After his retirement, he regularly fished the area lakes. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and would spend the winter months with relatives in Arizona. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Hawaii.
He is survived by wife of 66 years, Donna; two sons, Bradley Thomson, of South Whitley, David D. (Sheri) Thomson, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter Linda Sue (Steven) Tincher, of Roanoke; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred and Jim Thomson and a sister, Peggy Hill.
A graveside service is noon Saturday at the South Whitley Cemetery with the Korean War Veterans Honor Guard presenting honors. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials are to the South Whitley Library.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com