Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Jack Carl Stalf


1932 - 2019
Jack Carl Stalf Obituary
Jack Carl Stalf, 87, passed away Thurs., October 3, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, Ind. Born February 27, 1932 to Leonard and Viola (Griswold) Stalf in Ft. Wayne, Ind., he spent his formative years at Tri-Lakes, Ind.

Jack had relocated to the Blue River Apts., Columbia City in March 2019, from his home in Naples, Fla. He was hospitalized for 3 weeks in August and was transferred to Miller's were he resided until his passing. He graduated from Columbia City High School in the Class of 1950, and was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He enlisted in USAF in September 1951, served a year tour in Korea during the Korean War, and was discharged in June 1955.

Jack married Betty Lou Shroyer in March 1951, with the ceremony being performed by Betty's father, Rev. Marion Shroyer. She passed away in 2006. He was a home builder, realtor, and general contractor for many years, residing in Ft. Wayne, Columbia City, and Albion before relocating to Naples in 1994.

A memorial service will held Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Dr., Columbia City, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, envelopes will be provided.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
