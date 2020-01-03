|
|
The incomparable Jack Edward Schang died on December 27, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was 83 years old. He was raised by Blain and Vera Schang of Columbia City and went on to become CEO of Allied Van Lines at age 38. He was EVP at North American Van Lines before running Allied, then ran Ryder-P.I.E. and was an executive with Qualcomm and Rockwell-Collins, among other companies. He played a key role in the discovery and salvage of the Spanish galleon, Concepcion, which sank off the coast of the Dominican Republic in 1641. He delighted many with his tales and humor and was an eternal thorn in the side of the stuffy and pompous. He was narcissistic, short-tempered, smart, decisive, insightful, and very loving. He died from complications of kidney failure, heart failure, and, in his eyes, no longer being useful.
He is survived by his brother and sister, John Schang of Geneseo, Ill., and Joan Blain, of San Diego, Calif.; his son and step-daughter, Scott Schang, of Winston-Salem, and Cheri Rigby, of Seattle, Wash.; and also those hundreds of people who are better for having known him. If you didn't have the adventure of knowing him, we are sorry for your loss.
An online memorial will be held on January 18 at 1 p.mm Eastern. Please email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to the PBS Foundation.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 4, 2020