Jackie Harrison Rohrer, age 64, of Columbia City, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home. He was born on April 12, 1956 the son of Jackie Harrison and Wyonda "Petey" (Hursey) Rohrer at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake, IN. On March 17, 1996 he married Rebecca Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Brown-Rohrer; his mother, Wyonda "Petey" Rohrer; daughters, Mischelle Stewart and Susan Adams; step-daughter, Cindy Kelly; step-son, Michael Kelly; siblings, Mike (Leslie) Rohrer, Steve (Melissa) Rohrer, and Ann (Tyson) Grigsby, all of Columbia City, and Mary (Dave) Lindemon, of Denver, CO; along with several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Harrison Rohrer; grandparents, Dale and Marie Hursey and Jack and Mary Rohrer; and his best friend and son-in-law, Lawrence W. Stewart.
As the first born, Jack brought lots of joy to the family. When he was a child he was alway the first one to start decorating for Christmas. Jack and his dad shared a great love for Christmas. He and his mother, Petey, shared a love for marigolds, their favorite flower. Jack loved growing up on Ellsworth Street where he made lots of lifelong friends and wonderful memories. As a kid he enjoyed pole vaulting in the back yard and riding his unicycle all around Columbia City. As an adult he spent lots of time planning and decorating for the holidays and won several community awards. He enjoyed playing in his swimming pool, cookouts with his grandchildren, golfing, ice fishing and making great memories with his family. Jack had a smile that was contagious, a smile that reflected that he loved life. Last, but not least, he was an avid Bears fan.
The family will host a celebration of Jack's life on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. with a service beginning at 6 p.m. with Dan Kelley officiating. The celebration will take place at Community of Hope, 208 W Jackson St, Columbia City, IN 46725. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren & the loves of his life, Amber Stewart Warner, Dustin Stewart, Maley Stewart, Brandon Beebe, Chris Beebe, and Trey Wolfe.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier. Memorial contributions made in Jack's honor may be directed to the Community of Hope church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.