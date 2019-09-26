|
|
James A. Scott, age 85, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born on February 24, 1934 in Madison WI, he was the son of Daniel and Vera (Johnson) Scott.
James attended Madison Central High School and graduated with the Class of 1952. He then went on to earn his B. S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at United Technologies for 30 years until his retirement in 1989. James was a member of Kiwanis Club and a Boy Scouts of America Leader for several years. He also volunteered for Columbia City High School Key Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and at the Impact Center in Columbia City.
On March 22, 1980 James married Linda McIntyre.
Survivors include his wife Linda, of Columbia City; children Karen (Emmett) Dulaney, of Anderson, Jeffrey (Deb) Scott, of Auburn, and Tracy (Steve) French, of San Leandru, CA; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; step-children Chris (Connie) Jackson, of Foley, AL, and Eric (Tammy) Jackson, of Lawrenceburg, KY; siblings John (Carole) Scott, of Gurnee, IL, Bob Scott, of Lakeland, FL, and Mary (Jim) Warner, of Tipp City, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Edna Scott, sister Laura King, and brothers Daniel and Donald Scott.
Friends may call on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services for James will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to Impact Center or donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 27, 2019