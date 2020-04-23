|
|
James C. Berg, 93, of Big Lake, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Peabody Retirement Center, North Manchester. Born October 18, 1926 in Muncie, he was the son of Velmar Berg and Helen (Clinger) Gascon.
He graduated from Yorktown High School with the Class of 1944 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Indiana Tech. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and then the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He lived in New Mexico, California and returned to Indiana in 1966. Jim worked for the Department of Transportation, including 27 years of service for INDOT. On August 7, 1971, he married DeVona J. Myers in Columbia City. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles. James found relaxation in fishing and during the winter months wrapping fishing poles.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Berg, of Columbia City; step-daughter, Cheryl (Scott) States, of Columbia City; step-son, Kim (Diana) Hare, of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; and 26 great- grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donna Berg of Waikiki, HI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, William "Bill" Berg; infant children, Charles, Mark and Nanette; sisters, Bets Richardson and Linda Berg-Gerdon; and step-daughter, Shelly Cramer.
Due to social distancing requirements in place, a private funeral for his immediate family will take place. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Toys for Tots, or the donor's choice of charity. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign his "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave his family online condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 23, 2020