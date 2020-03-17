|
|
James E. "Jim" Draper, 75, died at Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born October 11, 1944 in Somerset, Indiana, to the late James Calvin and Edna Ruth (Tait) Draper, he graduated from Somerset High School in 1962, was drafted into the Army in 1965 and served two years. He then worked as a delivery driver for UPS. In January 1969, he married Dianne Hurd and began a life on their farm near Larwill, raising two children, and creating fond memories. Jim started working for his brother-in-law, Steve Reiff, as a painter and tree trimmer. He bought the business in 1985, creating Jim Draper Painting & Tree Service, continuing until May 2019.
Jim loved riding a good trail on his horse or mule, floating a nearby lake in his johnboat with his dog, and especially spending time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed traveling the backroads with Dianne through the mountain west. He enjoyed helping others. His smile and kind heart gave him the great personality that everyone knew so well. He served as a board member for Child Evangelism Ministries and as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of South Whitley. He previously volunteered as a 4-H leader for the Whitley County Horse Club.
Jim suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke on May 29, 2019, followed by some seizures. It was a long journey for him and his family, but he continued to keep his happy smile and positive outlook through it all. He made many new friends and positively affected each of them. He has left a great legacy for his kids and grandkids of his faith and perseverance.
Jim is survived by his wife, L. Dianne (Hurd) Draper; a daughter Stacey L. (Jon) Moore, of Glade Park, Colorado; a son Scott W. (Jodi) Draper of Loma, Colorado; grandchildren, Jody (Kaila) Mullin, of Yorktown, Virginia, Garrett Draper and Brady Draper, of Loma, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Trula Cramer and Doris Reiff.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date. In place of flowers, make memorial donations to Lakeland Child Evangelism Ministries, P.O. Box 612, Winona Lake, IN Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 18, 2020