James R. Hazen, age 90, of South Whitley, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City.
Born on January 25, 1930 in Whitley County, he was the son of Hiram and Christabelle (Riley) Hazen.
Jim attended school in Coesse and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1948. He worked as a general contractor and marketing consultant after serving his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed trains, heavy equipment, and using tools to fix and create things.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Rosalie Hazen, of South Whitley; step-children Cheryl (James) Yeager, of South Whitley, and Gary (Christina) Sutter, of Columbia City; step-grandchildren Adriane (David) Copeland, Scott Yeager, Randall (Joanna) Yeager, Brooke (Ryan) Hamilton, Holly Sutter, Brad (Amy) Sutter, Ryan Kessler, and Daniel Messenger. He also has 19 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter Michelle Kessler-Savant.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends can pay their final respects to Jim and his family by a drive through viewing under the portico at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line in the funeral home parking lot.
A private service for immediate family will be held in Blue River Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave Jim's family online condolences.
Born on January 25, 1930 in Whitley County, he was the son of Hiram and Christabelle (Riley) Hazen.
Jim attended school in Coesse and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1948. He worked as a general contractor and marketing consultant after serving his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed trains, heavy equipment, and using tools to fix and create things.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Rosalie Hazen, of South Whitley; step-children Cheryl (James) Yeager, of South Whitley, and Gary (Christina) Sutter, of Columbia City; step-grandchildren Adriane (David) Copeland, Scott Yeager, Randall (Joanna) Yeager, Brooke (Ryan) Hamilton, Holly Sutter, Brad (Amy) Sutter, Ryan Kessler, and Daniel Messenger. He also has 19 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter Michelle Kessler-Savant.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends can pay their final respects to Jim and his family by a drive through viewing under the portico at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line in the funeral home parking lot.
A private service for immediate family will be held in Blue River Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave Jim's family online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 15 to May 16, 2020.