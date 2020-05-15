James R "Jim" Hazen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Hazen, age 90, of South Whitley, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City.
Born on January 25, 1930 in Whitley County, he was the son of Hiram and Christabelle (Riley) Hazen.
Jim attended school in Coesse and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1948. He worked as a general contractor and marketing consultant after serving his country in the U.S. Army. Jim was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed trains, heavy equipment, and using tools to fix and create things.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Rosalie Hazen, of South Whitley; step-children Cheryl (James) Yeager, of South Whitley, and Gary (Christina) Sutter, of Columbia City; step-grandchildren Adriane (David) Copeland, Scott Yeager, Randall (Joanna) Yeager, Brooke (Ryan) Hamilton, Holly Sutter, Brad (Amy) Sutter, Ryan Kessler, and Daniel Messenger. He also has 19 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter Michelle Kessler-Savant.
Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends can pay their final respects to Jim and his family by a drive through viewing under the portico at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. All people paying their respects are asked to remain in their cars at all times while in line in the funeral home parking lot.
A private service for immediate family will be held in Blue River Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the "Tributes" page in place of signing a guest book or to leave Jim's family online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved