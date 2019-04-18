Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for James Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Roth II


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Robert Roth II Obituary
James Robert Roth II, 72, of rural Noble County, died peacefully at 12:53 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born Jan. 5, 1947 at the Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Ind., a son of the late Dr. James Robert and Joan (Luckey) Roth. His formative years were spent in the Columbia City area where he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1966.
On June 28, 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. He was honorably discharged July 22, 1969.
Returning to the area he attended IU-PU Fort Wayne and Indiana University, Indianapolis. He became a tool and die maker spending his work career at X-Y Tool and Die, LaOtto.
On Sept. 13, 2013 he was united in marriage to Carolyn J. Schlabach. They made their home in Noble County.
He was a member of American Legion Post 98, Columbia City and VFW Post 5582, Columbia City.
A caring and committed husband, father, and grandfather, family was his priority. He loved nature and the outdoors spending his home time caring for his 40 acres of land, planting trees and improving the property. He had a soft spot for all nature's creatures and regularly adopted cats that made their way to his home.
In his younger years he enjoyed drag racing. As a spectator, he followed NASCAR and his favorite driver Tony Stewart. He would often attend sprint car races at the Eldora Speedway.
He is survived by wife, Carol; daughters, Denise R. (David) Esterline and Angela M. Fitzpatrick, both of Columbia City; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Todd) Wegmiller, of Nappanee, and Jannie Zehner, of Argos; a step-son, Jeff Coda, of Florida; two brothers, Michael L. Roth, of Pell City, Ala., and David M. (Deb) Roth, of Columbia City; two sisters, Ann A. Roth, of Columbia City, and Mary R. (Robert) Walker, of Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark L. Roth, and a grandson, David J. Esterline II.
A Military Honors Ceremony will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 98 in Columbia City with a celebration of life following.
Memorials are to the David J. Esterline III Educational Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now