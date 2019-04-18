James Robert Roth II, 72, of rural Noble County, died peacefully at 12:53 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born Jan. 5, 1947 at the Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Ind., a son of the late Dr. James Robert and Joan (Luckey) Roth. His formative years were spent in the Columbia City area where he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1966.

On June 28, 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. He was honorably discharged July 22, 1969.

Returning to the area he attended IU-PU Fort Wayne and Indiana University, Indianapolis. He became a tool and die maker spending his work career at X-Y Tool and Die, LaOtto.

On Sept. 13, 2013 he was united in marriage to Carolyn J. Schlabach. They made their home in Noble County.

He was a member of American Legion Post 98, Columbia City and VFW Post 5582, Columbia City.

A caring and committed husband, father, and grandfather, family was his priority. He loved nature and the outdoors spending his home time caring for his 40 acres of land, planting trees and improving the property. He had a soft spot for all nature's creatures and regularly adopted cats that made their way to his home.

In his younger years he enjoyed drag racing. As a spectator, he followed NASCAR and his favorite driver Tony Stewart. He would often attend sprint car races at the Eldora Speedway.

He is survived by wife, Carol; daughters, Denise R. (David) Esterline and Angela M. Fitzpatrick, both of Columbia City; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Todd) Wegmiller, of Nappanee, and Jannie Zehner, of Argos; a step-son, Jeff Coda, of Florida; two brothers, Michael L. Roth, of Pell City, Ala., and David M. (Deb) Roth, of Columbia City; two sisters, Ann A. Roth, of Columbia City, and Mary R. (Robert) Walker, of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark L. Roth, and a grandson, David J. Esterline II.

A Military Honors Ceremony will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 98 in Columbia City with a celebration of life following.

Memorials are to the David J. Esterline III Educational Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 17, 2019