James W. Rhodes Jr., 73, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away at 5:50 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Born May 10, 1946 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of James W. Sr. and Mary Charlette (Fisher) Rhodes.
Growing up in Woodburn, Indiana, Jim graduated from Woodlan Junior-Senior High School with the Class of 1964. In 1995, he moved from Fort Wayne to Big Cedar Lake. On May 28, 2000 he married Patricia McMahan. Jim worked over 30 years for Phelps Dodge in Fort Wayne and retired in 1999. He also worked part time at Rack & Helen's, Barry's Boat House and Shriner Lake Marine. He was a member of the American Legion in Albion, Wolf Lake VFW and the Moose in New Haven.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia McMahan; children, Pam (Danny) Harrison, of Greenfield, Susan (Donald Bender) Janes, of Columbia City, and Rodney (Christina) Rhodes, of Fort Wayne; brothers, Dave (Lois) Rhodes, of New Haven, and Paul (Cheryl) Rhodes, of Oregon; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Sherry; and granddaughter in 2010, Amanda Janes.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in Jim's memory to the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 21, 2019