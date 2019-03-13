Jane "Janey" Ann Craig, 65, of Columbia City, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Jane was born on July 18, 1953 in Columbia City. She was the daughter of Ray E. and Ilah M. (Warner) Palmer. She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1972.

Jane married Jack A. Craig on June 30, 1973 at the Nazarene Church in Columbia City.

She worked for Dana Weatherhead and CF Goma. Jane had attended the Thorncreek Bethel Church of God in Columbia City. During that time, she had been very active helping with the youth group and also planning special events for the church.

Jane was a very giving and caring person and never failed to help someone in need. She enjoyed fishing, riding a motorcycle with her husband, gardening, flowers and cooking for her family. Her pride and joy was in her three precious and beautiful granddaughters.

Jane is survived by her husband Jack of 45 years; daughter Jessica A. (Adam) Smith, of South Whitley; granddaughters Gracie Jackson and twins Emily Jane and Ella Rose Smith, all of South Whitley; sisters Sharon (George) Waltenburg Jr., of Richmond, Ruth (Kenny) Hoffman, of Columbia City, and Rosemary Kincaid, of Columbia City; brothers Karl (Brenda) Palmer, of Columbia City, and Jim (Darlene) Palmer, of Columbia City; brother-in-law Ralph Craig, of Arizona, and Jerry Craig, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ilah Palmer, brothers Fred William Palmer and Ralph L. Palmer, brother-in-law Bill Kincaid, sister-in-law Geraldine Palmer, nieces Debra Hoffman Hall, Dawn Grunawalt and Ashley Weikart, and nephews Denver King and James K. Hoffman.

By request of the deceased, there will be no services. Burial will take place at South Park Cemetery, Columbia City. Fair Haven Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 12, 2019