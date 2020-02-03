Home

Jane Gaff


1926 - 2020
Jane Gaff Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Jane Gaff announces her passing on January 20, 2020 at her home in Orange, California.

She was born Frances Jane on March 7, 1926 to Thelma (Kiester) and Clarence Piper. She married Vearl Gaff on April 22, 1945. He preceded her in death July 12, 2004.

She was a wonderfully loved mom to Sue Roberts, Ann Graft, Jan (Terry) Zorger, Jim Gaff and niece Pam Allred.

She was a beloved grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 19.

She lived by example through her faith in God and family and friends. She will be remembered with smiles, music and flowers. She will be so greatly missed.

If you wish to honor Jane with a memorial donation, let it be one of your choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 4, 2020
