Jane Sue Rawles, 68, of rural Albion, died peacefully at her home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

She was born Feb. 23, 1951 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Ind., a daughter of the late Glenn M. and Betty Ann (Coverstone) Kilgore. Her formative years were spent in Wolf Lake. She graduated from West Noble High School in 1969. She furthered her education with an associate's degree in accounting from International Business College, Fort Wayne.

On June 30, 1973 she was united in marriage to Rick Allen Rawles. They have always made their home in the Albion area.

She was a full-time homemaker. Fondly remembered for her quick wit, her children and grandchildren were her priority. She regularly attended their school events and took great pride in them. A woman of strong faith, she was an avid reader, especially the Bible, and passed along her belief by giving a Bible to each grandchild. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens and ducks.

She was a member of Wolf Lake Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Rick; their children, Tammy S. (Jeffrey) Hochstetler, Wolf Lake, Nathan L. (Sara) Rawles, Albion, Rex A. (Tiffany) Rawles, Kendallville, Jacob L. Rawles, Wolf Lake, Daniel J. (Megan) Rawles, Columbia City, and Gail M. (Jason) Schmidt, Hudson, Ind.; grandchildren, Breck M. and Natalee S. Hochstetler, Tyler J. (Alyssa E.) Rawles, Nicholas G. and Timothy E. Rawles, Kendra N., Lydia L., Isobel L. and Elisabeth J. Rawles, and Isaac J. and Joslyn G. Schmidt; a great grandson, Logan K. Rawles; brothers, Lewis (Sheri) Kilgore, Kimmell and David Kilgore, Nappanee; and two sisters, Nancy (Edwin) Sprunger, Columbia City and Caroline Resler, Wolf Lake.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wolf Lake Baptist Church, 1133 S. Main St., Wolf Lake. Burial is in the Stringtown Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to Final Expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home or the Wolf Lake Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 2, 2019