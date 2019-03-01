Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Wolf Lake Baptist Church
1133 S. Main St.
Wolf Lake, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wolf Lake Baptist Church
1133 S. Main St
Wolf Lake, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rawles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Sue Rawles


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Sue Rawles Obituary
Jane Sue Rawles, 68, of rural Albion, died peacefully at her home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
She was born Feb. 23, 1951 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Ind., a daughter of the late Glenn M. and Betty Ann (Coverstone) Kilgore. Her formative years were spent in Wolf Lake. She graduated from West Noble High School in 1969. She furthered her education with an associate's degree in accounting from International Business College, Fort Wayne.
On June 30, 1973 she was united in marriage to Rick Allen Rawles. They have always made their home in the Albion area.
She was a full-time homemaker. Fondly remembered for her quick wit, her children and grandchildren were her priority. She regularly attended their school events and took great pride in them. A woman of strong faith, she was an avid reader, especially the Bible, and passed along her belief by giving a Bible to each grandchild. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens and ducks.
She was a member of Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Rick; their children, Tammy S. (Jeffrey) Hochstetler, Wolf Lake, Nathan L. (Sara) Rawles, Albion, Rex A. (Tiffany) Rawles, Kendallville, Jacob L. Rawles, Wolf Lake, Daniel J. (Megan) Rawles, Columbia City, and Gail M. (Jason) Schmidt, Hudson, Ind.; grandchildren, Breck M. and Natalee S. Hochstetler, Tyler J. (Alyssa E.) Rawles, Nicholas G. and Timothy E. Rawles, Kendra N., Lydia L., Isobel L. and Elisabeth J. Rawles, and Isaac J. and Joslyn G. Schmidt; a great grandson, Logan K. Rawles; brothers, Lewis (Sheri) Kilgore, Kimmell and David Kilgore, Nappanee; and two sisters, Nancy (Edwin) Sprunger, Columbia City and Caroline Resler, Wolf Lake.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wolf Lake Baptist Church, 1133 S. Main St., Wolf Lake. Burial is in the Stringtown Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Final Expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home or the Wolf Lake Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now