Janice E. Rosenberger


1928 - 2019
Janice E. Rosenberger Obituary
Janice E. Rosenberger, 91, formerly of rural Columbia City, died at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester.

She was born February 4, 1928 in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Ernest W. and Hazel M. (Crowell) Sever. Her formative years were spent in Jefferson Twp., Whitley County, where she graduated from Jefferson Center High School in 1945. She continued her education at the International Business College in Fort Wayne. 

On May 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Clarence Wayne Rosenberger. They have always made their home in Jefferson Township. Mr. Rosenberger died on March 31, 2011.

For 30 years, she was an office clerk for the Northeastern REMC in Columbia City.

She was a life-long member of Laud Christian Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. Remembered as a great cook, she was known for her lasagna and peanut brittle. She enjoyed playing the piano, flute and accordion. Throughout her adult life, she used her sewing skills to make crafts for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Ted) White, Kewanna; a son, Van (Patti) Rosenberger, Columbia City; four grandchildren, Jacob (Sierra) Rosenberger, Zachary Rosenberger, Seth (Marla) White, and Grant (Taylor) White and six great-grandchildren.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald Sever.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (today) at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Keiser and Raber Roads, Columbia City. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 

Preferred memorials are to the Jefferson Twp. Volunteer Fire Department or the Laud Christian Church.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
