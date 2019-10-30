Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marlene Lowe


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Marlene Lowe Obituary
Janice Marlene Lowe, age 78, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence. Born on April 21, 1941 in Collins, she was the daughter of Clifford and Velma (Judd) Deutsch.

Janice attended new Columbia City High School, and was in the first graduating class in 1959. She worked for Grant & Hile from 1959 to 1965, Dr. Errington from 1965 to 1968, Manager at Grant, Hile & Parnell from 1968 to 1971, and then at the Style Shop and Smart Shop for several years each, in addition to being a wonderful homemaker most of her life.

On December 4, 1969 she married Charles S. Lowe in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janice was a member of Oak Grove Church of God, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and a volunteer at Millers Merry Manor in Columbia City since 2002. She also enjoyed bluebirds, oil painting, gardening and yardwork.

Survivors include her brother Gary (Emily) Deutsch, of Columbia City; step-children David (Lana) Lowe, of Columbia City, Janie (Gary) Copeland, Andy (Melinda) Lowe, both of Fort Wayne, and Tim (Julie) Lowe, of Carmel; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Deutsch, of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Lowe, brother Don Deutsch, and sister Nancy Line.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Compton Cemetery, Columbia City.

The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Janice be made to Oak Grove Church of God, Heartland Hospice, or Whitley County Humane Society.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now