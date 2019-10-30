|
|
Janice Marlene Lowe, age 78, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence. Born on April 21, 1941 in Collins, she was the daughter of Clifford and Velma (Judd) Deutsch.
Janice attended new Columbia City High School, and was in the first graduating class in 1959. She worked for Grant & Hile from 1959 to 1965, Dr. Errington from 1965 to 1968, Manager at Grant, Hile & Parnell from 1968 to 1971, and then at the Style Shop and Smart Shop for several years each, in addition to being a wonderful homemaker most of her life.
On December 4, 1969 she married Charles S. Lowe in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Janice was a member of Oak Grove Church of God, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, and a volunteer at Millers Merry Manor in Columbia City since 2002. She also enjoyed bluebirds, oil painting, gardening and yardwork.
Survivors include her brother Gary (Emily) Deutsch, of Columbia City; step-children David (Lana) Lowe, of Columbia City, Janie (Gary) Copeland, Andy (Melinda) Lowe, both of Fort Wayne, and Tim (Julie) Lowe, of Carmel; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Deutsch, of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Lowe, brother Don Deutsch, and sister Nancy Line.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Compton Cemetery, Columbia City.
The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Janice be made to Oak Grove Church of God, Heartland Hospice, or Whitley County Humane Society.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 31, 2019