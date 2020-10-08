Janice Maxine Judd, 96, of South Whitley, died peacefully in the company of family at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4. 2020.
Born on March 20, 1924, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Chauncey J. and Dessa V. (Anderson) Hurd. Her early childhood was spent in Columbia City, and later she attended Larwill and South Whitley Schools.
On February 6, 1943, she married Kenneth D. Judd. They made their home in Thorncreek Twp. moving to South Whitley in 1956. Kenneth died on October 10, 1985.
Over the years, she worked for the former Blue Bell, Columbia City, Chamberlain Products, South Whitley, and Stumps Printing, South Whitley. Following her retirement, she worked part-time for her daughter and son-in-law's businesses, Uptown Marathon and the Green Parrott, both in South Whitley.
Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed gardening and baking. She became skilled at crocheting afghans, which she made for family and friends. When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were born, they became her pride and joy.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Randy) Striggle, South Whitley, Cheryl (David) Whitesell, Frisco, TX, and Ron (Sue) Judd, Winona Lake; grandchildren, Scott R.(Jackie) Striggle, Shelli R. Blue, Lisa (John) Roberson, Ryan (Emilie) Whitesell, Ashkea (Michael) Sémon; step-grandchildren, Rod Danner and Michelle (Steve) Kimbrough; great-grandchildren, Austin Striggle, Breana Striggle, Ellyana, Eyan and Evyn Blue, Benjamin Shanks, Ashlee, Amber, Andre, Arielle, Anthony, Aaliyah and Arianna Roberson, Mia Whitesell, Rylan and Jenner Sémon; step-great-grandchildren, Jacob, Hayleigh and Brooke Danner and Cole and Sloane Kimbrough; great-great-grandchildren, Bantleey and Jendon Striggle, Cali Rose Roberson-Clarkson, Elijah Spencer Dinwiddie and Delilah Danner-Moore.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Bill Hurd; a sister, Marjorie Krider; half-brothers, Garland Hurd, Stanley Hurd, and Harold Householder and three half-sisters, Carrie Wright, Elsie Wuertley and Ilo Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at South Whitley Cemetery, 7500 W State Road 14, South Whitley. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com