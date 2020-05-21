Jay B Greer
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay B. Greer, 62, of Columbia City, died at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was admitted on Monday. 
Born on October 23, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana, he was a son of the late Howard and Wynemia (McDonald) Greer. Growing up in the Wolf Lake area, he attended Central Noble High School.  
On July 2, 1983, he was united in marriage to Patricia M. Waikel. They made their home in Wawaka, and then Bear Lake moving to Columbia City in 2013.
He was a career-long lumber grader for Holmes & Company, Columbia City, with over 40 years of service. 
He enjoyed the seasonal mushroom hunt and fishing throughout the year. Always ready for a game of cards, he especially liked to play poker. 
Jay is survived by his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Jackie Greer-Wingard, Fort Wayne; a son, David Greer, Columbia City; grandchildren, Mathew Hontz, Ember Wingard, Nathan Wingard, and Silas Greer; three sisters, Susan (Dan) Weeks, JoEllen (Randy) Reeve, both of Albion, and Cathy (Mark) Weeks, of Michigan; and two brothers, Edward (Stephanie) Greer, Churubusco, and John (Tammy) Greer, Albion. 
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Greer. 
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
 Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved