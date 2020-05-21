Jay B. Greer, 62, of Columbia City, died at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was admitted on Monday.
Born on October 23, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana, he was a son of the late Howard and Wynemia (McDonald) Greer. Growing up in the Wolf Lake area, he attended Central Noble High School.
On July 2, 1983, he was united in marriage to Patricia M. Waikel. They made their home in Wawaka, and then Bear Lake moving to Columbia City in 2013.
He was a career-long lumber grader for Holmes & Company, Columbia City, with over 40 years of service.
He enjoyed the seasonal mushroom hunt and fishing throughout the year. Always ready for a game of cards, he especially liked to play poker.
Jay is survived by his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Jackie Greer-Wingard, Fort Wayne; a son, David Greer, Columbia City; grandchildren, Mathew Hontz, Ember Wingard, Nathan Wingard, and Silas Greer; three sisters, Susan (Dan) Weeks, JoEllen (Randy) Reeve, both of Albion, and Cathy (Mark) Weeks, of Michigan; and two brothers, Edward (Stephanie) Greer, Churubusco, and John (Tammy) Greer, Albion.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Greer.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail from May 21 to May 22, 2020.