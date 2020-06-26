Jean Alice Germann, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, at 2:11 a.m. on June 22, 2020. She died in her home.

Jean Germann was born in Shawano, WI on April 2, 1931 to Emil H. and Bernice (Lillie) Ruprecht. She attended St. James Lutheran School where her dad taught. The family moved to Milwaukee when she was in 4th grade and she attended Cross Lutheran School where her dad was principal and her Uncle Ren Lillie was pastor. She had an older brother, John, and a younger sister, Mary (Tom) Malone, who lives in California. High school was at York High in Elmhurst, IL.

She received a two year certificate qualifying her to teach in parochial schools from St. John's College in Winfield, KS. Her first job in education was teaching 1st and 2nd grades at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette, IN where she met Al at a University Lutheran Sunday supper just off Purdue's campus.

Jean graduated from Valparaiso University in 1954 and in the same year married Al when he returned from the Army. They lived in student housing by the football stadium. Jean taught at a local public school and later was secretary to an engineering professor while Al got his PhD.

They moved to South Whitley in 1957. When Jean's children were of school age, she taught elementary school, took care of a vegetable garden, canned produce from that garden, worked at Clark's Drug Store evenings, and retired after 20 years as Library Assistant at Whitko High School where she served as girls tennis coach.

She enjoyed traveling, swimming, camping, hiking, biking, tennis, reading, bridge, flowers - especially daisies, her grandchildren & ice cream. She was actively involved at St. John's Lutheran Church serving in Alter Guild & Fellowship Circle. She volunteered at Parkview Hospital and the Embassy Theater. Vacations included trips to Europe, Greece, Mexico, Canada, and China as well as many of the United States.

Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, daughters Gail (Patrick) Murphy, Beth Berta, Paula (Robert) Andrews, seven grandchildren and her sister, Mary. She was preceded in death by her brother John.Suggested memorials include:

St. John's Lutheran Church, 2469 W. Kaiser Road, Columbia City, IN 46725

Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46814

IU Anatomical Education Program, 635 Burnhill Dr, Room MS-5053, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Jean's Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date.

