Jean E. Janda, 82, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:02 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 4, 1937 in Buchanan, Mich., she was the daughter of Paul M. and Ina M. (Good) Kane.

She graduated Buchanan High School with the class of 1955. On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Henry "Hank" Janda in Buchanan. They first lived in New Buffalo, Mich. The couple lived at a few places due to Hank's job with IBM before moving to Fort Wayne in 1976, and making their home in rural Whitley County in 2010. Jean had been a homemaker who loved her family dearly, was a gifted seamstress and had a green thumb when it came to her vegetables and flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Hank Janda; son, Jeff Janda, of Batesville; daughters, Lisa (Gil Kumfer) Sweet and Barbara (Tony) Sweet, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Levi (Jenny Weaver) Dunfee, Jenna (Nick) Janda-Timmis and Lynne (Matt) Ives; great-grandchildren, Alice, Robin and Raven; sister, Patty (Buck) Swartz; her two lovable dogs, Cleo and Brody; very close niece, Pam, along with several other loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joan Drown, Janet Eddy and June Fabis; and brother, John Kane.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with her funeral service to begin at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 24, 2019